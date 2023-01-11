DJ Drama Says He Brought Mixtapes Back; The Culture Agrees

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

DJ Drama is talking his talk. He recently said he brought mixtapes back, and the culture agreed wholeheartedly.

As per Complex, the record executive took to social media to give himself some flowers. On Monday (Jan. 9), DJ Drama posted a photo while at the studio that read “I Brought The Mixtape Game Back 2 Life.” Drama wrote in the IG caption, adding in a “Thanks Tyler” with a winking face emoji. “If You Can Think It, You Can Achieve It.” The post also mentions he is in “album mode” which points to his I’m Really Like That project.

Naturally, his claim quickly picked up traction throughout Hip-Hop circles and he was met with validation from only from rap fans but also some of his peers. Funkmaster Flex commented “10X” under the post while other contributions to the thread included “Indeed you did” and “Gotta thank u for that bro.”

In 2022 Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost won on a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The project was his installment to the iconic Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. In 2010 Tyler tweeted “I WANT A GANGSTA GRILLZ TAPE SO FUCKING BAD GOT DAMN.” DJ Drama detailed his vision for the album in an interview with Complex from 2021. “It has that Gangsta Grillz feel, but this is Tyler’s album. I wanted to relinquish some of the control and let him do what he always dreamed about.”

Mr. Thanksgiving’s last Gangsta Grillz was French Montana’s Coke Boys 6 which was released last week.

