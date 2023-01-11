The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd’s foray into daytime television will continue! According to Deadline, Hudson’s The Jennifer Hudson Show and Shepherd’s Sherri were renewed for additional seasons, with Sherri getting a two-year extension through 2024-2025.

Hudson, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner, launched her eponymous show last year, and it quickly became the No. 1 first-run series of the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.2 million viewers. In a post on the show’s Instagram account, the cast and crew called the renewal a “dream come true.”

Shepherd, who took over the timeslot previously owned by Wendy Williams, is the #1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

A message posted on the Sherri TV show’s Instagram account reads, “SHERRI RENEWED FOR 2 SEASONS!! The #Fun, #Joy and #laughter continues! We’re gonna have a real good time! Thanks FAMILY!!! “

Hudson was among the first to congratulate Sherri and her crew on the good news.

Congrats to both women!

Jennifer Hudson & Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Shows Renewed By FOX was originally published on blackamericaweb.com