Burna Boy & Wizkid To Headline Inaugural Afro Nation Festival In Miami

If you enjoy Afrobeats and nice weather, we got some exciting news for you!

This year, Audible Treats will be working with Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, as the official PR agency for their upcoming 2023 festivals. Today, they’ve announced the line-up for their inaugural Miami festival, headlined by Burna Boy and WizKid, which takes place at LoanDepot Park on May 27th & 28th.

Marking their first ever festival in the continental US, Afro Nation Miami will also feature performances from ascendant Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, rising African stars CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, French rapper Franglish, and many others. Shining a special spotlight on the ascendant genre of amapiano, born in South Africa, Afro Nation Miami also announces the Piano People stage, headlined by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles, and featuring many more of the genre’s most exciting names. Stay tuned for many more artists to be added to the lineup in the coming months.

General tickets are available on Friday January 13th at 1pm ET. Register HERE to gain access to a special Afro Nation pre-sale.

The upcoming Afro Nation Miami 2023 follows up a groundbreaking 2022 from Afro Nation, which has established itself as a major tastemaker and advocate for African music since its founding in 2019. Afro Nation brought a high-powered group of international music stars and over 40,000 fans to the beaches of Portimáo in July for the second-ever Afro Nation Portugal, with headliners that included WizKid, Burna Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion. Check out the Afro Nation Portugal 2022 recap video here. Earlier in the year, the innovative festival made its North American debut with Afro Nation Puerto Rico. The festival closed out 2022 with Afro Nation Ghana 2022 in Accra, Afro Nation’s first event in Ghana since 2019.

To stay updated on all things Afron Nation, tap in to their website!

