Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ McCarthy Vote Confirms Chaos — Law and (Election) Order: — Black Man Dismantles Confederate Statues

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON JANUARY 9TH, 2023

1. 15 Rounds Confirm Chaos Around “Short-Timer” McCarthy

What You Need to Know:

After 4 days and 15 rounds of voting, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. News sites reported McCarthy was blocked by a group of about 20 conservative Republicans, and as historians noted, the longest election for Speaker since 1859. Saturday morning, the Republican leader finally secured the votes from his party caucus.

2. Law and (Election) Order: Black Americans Among 12 Awarded at White House Ceremony

What You Need to Know:

Two years after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats and may be one Republican observed 140 seconds of silence on the Capitol steps, one second for each official injured during the attack.

Friday afternoon, President Biden hosted a ceremony at the White House to honor not only those who defended the Capitol but also those who resisted efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Twelve Americans were presented the Presidential Citizens Medal.

3. University of Illinois Removes COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Requirements

What You Need to Know:

The University of Illinois has removed its COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for all students and employees, system President Tim Killeen announced.

“We do, however, strongly recommend that you stay up to date with the most recent vaccine or booster available as a barrier to serious illness,” Killeen said, The News-Gazette reported Friday.

Unvaccinated students and employees on the university’s campuses had been required to keep up a regular testing schedule.

4. Black Man Brings Down Confederates

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Devon Henry, owner of Team Henry Enterprises who is Black, was called by the office of former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to take down statues honoring the Confederacy. Henry was nearly a last resort due to the “overtly racist” refusals from other White-owned companies.

Clark Mercer, chief of staff for the former governor, called Henry in June 2020 to dismantle the Robert E. Lee statue. At that time, social justice protestors began combining their demands to dismantle Confederate statues with their fight against police brutality and white supremacy, putting high pressure on politicians to act swiftly.

5. Disciples

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

A DISCIPLE in the realm of Christianity is a person who has been baptized and follows the teachings and life of Jesus and whose goal is to be more like Him to the point that the disciple looks up to Him as…THE MASTER. Can anyone be a disciple? Nope. According to Luke 14:33, Jesus says, “…and anyone who does not carry his cross and follow me cannot be my disciple.” You have to be called by Jesus to be a disciple.

