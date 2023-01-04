Soulja Boy Aka Big Draco Is Back On His High Horse

CLOSE
Sounds like Soulja Boy is claiming his flowers, even if you don’t want to give them too. Big Draco break down in the video above , on why he deserves his credit, and acknowledge his work and effort put in. Press play to hear the “walking living legend” give his spill on the work and hustle he’s put in since 2007 .
