Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Year in Review: The Brittney Griner Saga — “Great Replacement” — 2022 Transgender Day of Remembrance

1. Brittney Griner Basketball Star, Political Pawn?

There are more questions than answers following news reports over the weekend regarding the detainment of professional athlete, Brittney Griner, by Russian authorities. The WNBA star was arrested in Russia three weeks ago on drug trafficking charges.

The New York Times reported the 31-year-old center for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February. The Texas native has played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2015 during her off-seasons from the WNBA. Authorities claim their canine unit detected the possible presence of narcotics along with vape pens. Drug trafficking charges in Russia carry sentences of up to ten years.

2. White Americans Fear They’re Being Replaced

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

One-third of Americans believe in the “Great Replacement” theory, according to a new national poll released Wednesday from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on several issues facing the United States.

Their latest poll also found two-thirds of Republicans believe some form of the tenets of the theory, which claims that the United States is at risk of losing its national and cultural identity as a result of the growing influx of immigrants entering the country.

3. Connecticut Facing Growing Cost of Pandemic Bonus Pay

A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses.

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to revamp the distribution formula for the Premium Pay Program for private sector workers.

Initially, the state had expected to award about $30 million in bonuses to people who had to go to work, in person, in jobs in health care, food distribution, public safety, and other essential services.

4. 2022 Transgender Day of Remembrance

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

My top article for this year is Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, has named 2021 the deadliest year for trans people.

At least 45 people have been murdered, “least” because often stories go unreported or misreported. In the first 6 months of 2022, we have already seen 32 fatalities.

5. Black and Missing: Eodis Harris III

Eodis Harris III has been missing from Ft. Worth, Texas since June 16, 2021. He was last seen leaving his apartment (The Lofts located at West 7th 923 Norwood St. Fort Worth Texas 76107) at 3:38 a.m.

His two dogs were found dead near where Eodis was last seen, but he is still missing. His luggage was found in Pudacah, Texas on the side of the road and his truck was found in Aspermont, Texas.

Eodis has a tattoo on his back that says “Mature & Petite,” and another tattoo on his back of a panther. He also had “Tre” tattooed on his leg, and an owl also tattooed on his leg.

Anyone with information on Eodis’ disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

