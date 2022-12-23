Lupita Nyong’o And Boyfriend Selema Masekela Serve Looks In Cute Instagram Video

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has just made her relationship with sports commentator Selema Masekela Instagram official by posting an adorable Instagram video of the duo serving absolute LEWKS.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress jumped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with Masekela by sharing a fun Reel where the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams and change outfits. The adorable couple started the video off in matching blue and white robes with fluffy slippers before transitioning into matching purple cheetah-print swimsuits.

From there, the couple dialed up the glam, next donning light blue and yellow ensembles and then black and orange fits. The couple ended the reel with their final looks with the beauty donning a sparkly orange dress and her beau matching he fly in a black suit with an orange undershirt.

“We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” the gorgeous actress captioned the post.

Check it out below.

“LOVE WINSSSSS and that’s that on that! love you both to the moon” one of the actress’ followers commented on the adorable Reel while another wrote “I loooooove a good bf rollout! @selema is a great guy! Love this for y’all!! ” and we have to agree, we’re definitely here for this gorgeous melanated couple!

