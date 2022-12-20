Tarrant Area Food Bank Hosts TSFB West Holiday Mobile Event

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting an event serving less fortunate families in need this holiday. The event is Thursday, Dec. 22, at Weatherford High School from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes food to pantries and other Nonprofits across North Texas to insure families don’t go without food. If you, a friend or family member need food. Click here to find a local food bank near you.

According to NBC5 People in need are not required to bring anything in order to receive food. The mobile market will be open and free to the public served on a first come, first served bases.