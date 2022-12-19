Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ – Committee Makes Recommendations — Harvard’s First Black President — Offers Help In Place Of Citation

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Here’s what you need to know for Monday, December 19th, 2022

1. Historic Jan. 6 Committee Makes Recommendations as It Writes Final Chapter

What You Need to Know:

The House Committee Investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol met over the weekend to discuss potential criminal referrals which could be passed on to the Department of Justice. Among the charges that the committee is expected to recommend are Insurrection, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding of Congress, and Conspiracy to Defraud the United States government.

2. Harvard Makes History: Announces First Black President

What You Need to Know:

History was made by Harvard University last week with the announcement that for the first time in its almost 400-year history, a Black woman will lead the school. Dr. Claudine Gay received her Ph.D. in Government from Harvard and returned as a professor in 2006, and is currently Dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. She will assume her new position on July 1, 2023.

3. California to End Mandatory Pay For Workers With COVID

What You Need to Know:

California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.

For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.

But Thursday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to end that rule in 2023 — in part because the rule has become harder to enforce. Only people who caught the virus while at work are eligible to keep getting paid. But the coronavirus is now so widespread that it’s much harder to tell where someone got sick.

4. Atlanta Officer Offers Help in Place of Citation

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

On Halloween 2022, Field Training Officer J. Nguyen and his trainee, Officer Y. Prophete, responded to reports of public indecency in a northwest Atlanta, Georgia neighborhood.

Officers found a Black man wearing pants too loose to cover his body. In a body camera video released by the City of Atlanta Police Department (APD), Officer Nguyen asked if the man had any other pants. The man says no, but he would “go get more pants” downtown. “I can’t be getting calls about you walking around like that,” Officer Nguyen tells the man in the video.

5. Ministry Monday: The Gift of Forgiveness

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

It’s Christmas time, the Season for Giving. Here’s a gift you can give to someone and it won’t cost you a dime. THE GIFT OF FORGIVENESS.

First of all, what is forgiveness? In the bible, forgiveness is a release or dismissal of something. You are letting that thing go. Why? Because Jesus said, “For if you forgive other people, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive you.” (Matthew 6:14–15). I don’t know about you, but I want to be forgiven. So I’m going to forgive.

