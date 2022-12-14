The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Meech’s life is starting to imitate his art. The budding actor was busted with a handgun at an airport.

As spotted on TMZ the Detroit, Michigan talent is now in trouble for allegedly moving dirty at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday, December 12. According to the celebrity gossip website the thespian was going through security when TSA staff found the weapon in his luggage. This discovery caused for alarm around the facility causing TSA to inform the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office. Local badges arrived shortly after and placed Flenory Jr. under arrest. Documents state that the pistol in question was a Glock 19 that was not loaded but a 15 round magazine was also found in his belongings.

Naturally the news of the arrest landed on 50 Cent’s radar. As per Complex Curtis responded jokingly to the arrest. via social media. “what the fvck ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays” he wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time Lil Meech has found himself in legal trouble. Earlier this year he was booked for grand theft for allegedly taking a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. Regardless of whether the police bring a criminal charge, getting caught with a firearm at an airport checkpoint carries a civil fine of $1,500, according to TSA guidance. If the gun is loaded, then the fine jumps to $3,000.

Photo:

The post Lil Meech Arrested For Gun At Airport, 50 Cent Responds In Typical Fofty Fashion appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Meech Arrested For Gun At Airport, 50 Cent Responds In Typical Fofty Fashion was originally published on hiphopwired.com