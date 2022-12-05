The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With no immediate end in sight to the Kanye West trainwreck, one establishment is offering support to his former fans. A London shop is providing free laser removals of Yeezy tattoos.

As per CNN, NAAMA is helping fans who once got their skin inked with Kanye’s likeness remove it for free. In an exclusive interview with the news outlet, Briony Garbett CEO, detailed their decision on the new timely strategy.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan,” he said. “With that in mind, we wanted to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all UK fans that want them removed.”

The London-based tattoo removal studio also says that they have seen an uptick in former Kanye fans who have faced sharp criticism for their body art. Garbett says one of their current clients has faced heavy trolling online due to having the disgraced MC on their skin.

NAAMA’s laser removal services typically are priced around $2,500.00 and up. On average, treatment takes 10-15 sessions for full removal of a standard tattoo. However, the exact time frame will depend on your skin tone, type of ink, and ink color. They are working on launching a United States location in 2023.

You see more about the process here.

—

Photo: Getty

The post A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos was originally published on hiphopwired.com