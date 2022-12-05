Paradise, TX Grieves 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Over 20 schools in North Texas wore the color pink today to honor 7-year-old Athena Strand who was abducted from her home in Paradise, TX last Wednesday. Her remains were uncovered about 6 miles from her home on Friday while over 200 volunteers from her community, police, and investigators searched to locate her. Strand’s mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, says Athena suddenly went missing while she was in the kitchen cooking.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said 31-year-old Tanner Horner confessed to killing the little girl, but did not give any more details. However authorities do know that he was working for FedEx delivering a package to the Strand home when he abducted Athena. Akin also says he did not believe that Horner knew Athena or the Strand family. Wise County also notes that Horner did not have a previous criminal history. Since the incident, FedEx released a statement to say “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.”

Her mother has since shared a Facebook Post to say “Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet. I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster.”

Horner was arrested this past Friday and is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

