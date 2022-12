The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Legendary Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Bizzy Bone pulled up (virtually!) to The Day Party on Z1079!

Bizzy spoke about an upcoming show and toy drive in Cleveland (Saturday, December 3)!

Check out the interview below. To purchase tickets to the ‘I’m Bizzy!’ Tour featuring Bizzy Bone, [click here].

Bizzy Bone Interviews With Z1079! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com