The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

At long last, the complete three-ring circus that was the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) is finally over.

TMZ reports that the former couple has reached a settlement in their divorce. Kim and Ye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids: North (age 9), Saint (age 6), Chicago (age 4), and Psalm (age 3). However, it is said that Kim will have the kids for the majority of the time.

According to the settlement, Ye will pay Kim $200K a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the kids’ educational expenses, including tuition, as well as half of their security expenses.

Join Our Text Club! Text “K975” to 52140!

Standard Text Rates Apply

The settlement also states that Kim and Ye agree to participate in mediation if there is ever a dispute regarding the kids. If one fails to participate, the other will make the final decision by default.

In addition, both parties waived their right to spousal support, and the division of assets will be in accordance with their prenup.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, after 7 years of marriage. However, the proceeding saw its fair share of setbacks when Ye refused to engage. Kim went to court back in March and was able to gain an official decree to end the marriage.

RELATED POSTS

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce was originally published on hiphopnc.com