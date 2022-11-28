The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West is a man on a mission, but that mission actually remains to be seen as far as we can tell. The Chicago designer and producer recently was cornered by a throng of paparazzi and unveiled a meandering string of thoughts that touched on antisemitism, Alex Jones, and Balenciaga.

As reported by TMZ, Ye was leaving a church service over the weekend when the paparazzi approached him. However, Ye needed no prompting and began delivering a string of thoughts that were disconnected at best and controversial at the other end.

Among the topics Ye touched on, the oddly inappropriate Balenciaga BDSM teddy bear ad was one of them. Although we didn’t feature the fact in our previous reporting, the ad was a collaboration with Balenciaga and adidas, and the high-end luxury brand is still dealing with public outcries.

Ye then said that Elon Musk should reinstate Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones and rattled off other thoughts. The video of the bizarre rant can be viewed by clicking here.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Ye AKA Kanye West Goes On Weird Rant, Props Up Alex Jones appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Ye AKA Kanye West Goes On Weird Rant, Props Up Alex Jones was originally published on hiphopwired.com