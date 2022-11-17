2022’s Best Places To Shop on Black Friday

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With the holidays right around the corner, stores are preparing for some major Black Friday shopping. Despite the changes in recent years (stores not opening Thanksgiving night, the rise of online shopping, etc.), Black Friday remains one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Last year, sales drew 66.5 million Americans to shop in person and 88 million to shop online.

If you are looking for the best places to shop, then you’re in luck because WalletHub has compiled a list of the best Black Friday shopping spots. For this survey, WalletHub gathered nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans. With that, they were able to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various departments, including jewelry, toys, appliances, and more.

With that, here are the best Black Friday retailers this year, based on average discount percentage:

1. JCPenney (64.71%) 6. Lenovo (40.67%) 2. Belk (64.23%) 7. Target (32.87%) 3. Macy’s (53.05%) 8. Big Lots (32.86%) 4. Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%) 9. Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%) 5. Kohl’s (44.23%) 10. The Home Depot (30.90%)

Here are some key findings from the survey:

JCPenney offered the highest overall discount rate at 64.71%. Meanwhile, the lowest overall rate can be found at Costco , with an overall discount rate of 16.8%.

offered the highest overall discount rate at 64.71%. Meanwhile, the lowest overall rate can be found at , with an overall discount rate of 16.8%. The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%. WalletHub suggests that you aim for this discount amount or high to avoid Black Friday traps.

“Apparel & Accessories” is the category with one of the biggest shares of discounted items (21.09%), while the “Furniture” category has the lowest (3.73%).

Visit WalletHub to check out the full report and rankings in each individual category.

