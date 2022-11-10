You thought it was Cuffing season? Well, it’s breakup season too and Eva and Lore’l have some tips for you. Plus, Drake & 21 Savages’ new album “Her Loss” is stirring up some drama! See what the duo had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Do you have a family secret?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

The temperatures are cooling down as we head into Thanksgiving season. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Breakup SZN’ | Episode 93 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com