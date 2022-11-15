FBI Identifies Boy Who Made Threats Against 50+ HBCUs, Churches

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the person responsible for a series of threats made against HBCUs and places of worship.

A national search revealed that one juvenile, a boy, is responsible for the majority of the threats. The identity of the perpetrator and additional information are not known to the public, due to him being a minor.

The FBI says that more than 50 HBCUs, churches, and other faith-based and academic institutions received racially-motivated threats early in the year. Among the HBCUs targeted are North Carolina Central University, Fayetteville State University, and Elizabeth City State University. Early on, it was believed that several minors were involved in the first set of threats, made from January 4 to February 1, 2022. It was later discovered that it was the one juvenile responsible. He is now under restrictions and authorities are monitoring his online activity.

Unrelated threats targeting HBCUs from Feb. 8 and March 2 appeared to come from overseas along with another set that began June 7. Those threats targeted more than 250 colleges, including seven HBCUs, over 100 high schools, and two junior high schools receiving bomb and/or active shooter threats. The FBI is continuing its investigation into those threats.

The FBI worked with the Department of Justice and state prosecutors. The Department of Justice will work with other agencies to hold the minor accountable.

