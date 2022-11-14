New York Knicks Name KITH’s Ronnie Fieg New Creative Director

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The New York Knicks may be struggling to shine on the basketball court (as always) but they’re at least trying to stay fresh to death while doing so.

Hypebeast is reporting that KITH founder and CEO, Ronnie Fieg has just been tapped to be the new Creative Director for the New York Knickerbockers and we’re not mad at that. The news comes on the heels of KITH’s latest collaboration with the New York Knicks on a new capsule collection which is sure to be must-have attire for hardcore Knicks fans. Real talk, next to Jalen Brunson that’s probably the best signing the Knicks have made in the past decade.

Fieg designed this year’s City Edition Uniform, which took inspiration from the 1999-2003 Knicks uniform. Fiege discussed how the partnership came about stating, “The opportunity came about a few seasons into designing the City Edition uniforms and the growing relationship between myself and their marketing team. I think they saw the passion I have for the team and wanted to evolve what we’ve been doing with Kith into something more. Long conversations about what the Knicks mean to the league and to the world helped shape the opportunity to really do some special things.”

The man has made some official Knicks attire over the past few years. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the team in the coming future. Aside from creating in-house products for the team, Fieg will also be responsible for helping build international recognition around the brand and community. Should be interesting to see how he goes about doing that.

What do y’all think about the Knicks hiring Ronnie Fieg as their new Creative Director? Let us know in the comments section below.

