Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again earlier this week when she showed off her killer curves in a little black dress that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, curve hugging little black dress that fit her like a glove. The all black ensemble featured shiny detailing throughout and included pink trim around the neckline. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, the entertainment pulled her signature locs into a slicked back ponytail. She also donned dramatic makeup including mink eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

cozy ” the star simply captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

Chloe Bailey Is ‘Cozy’ In Little Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com