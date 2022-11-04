Smino ft. J. Cole “90 Proof,” Macklemore ft. NLE Choppa “Faithful” & More | Daily Visuals 11.4.22

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s not everyday that J. Cole will lend his talents to his Hip-Hop peers, but luckily his man Smino was able to lock a feature down so y’all know the next logical step was to shoot a video for the cut.

Coming though with visuals for their collaboration cut “90 Proof,” Smino and J. Cole take it back to the South with a house warming party filled with friends, family and even a few balloons to get into a festive mode going for the intimate get together. Not enough people get balloons for their parties. Just sayin.’

Macklemore meanwhile returns to the rap scene and in his clip for “Faithful,” calls on NLE Choppa to meet him at a diner for a little coffee and some bar droppin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd featuring Don Toliver, No Cap, and more.

SMINO FT. J. COLE – “90 PROOF”

MACKLEMORE FT. NLE CHOPPA – “FAITHFUL”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. DON TOLIVER – “AIN’T SAFE”

BOLDY JAMES FT. 2100 BAGZ – “DORMIN’S”

NO CAP – “DNA”

BABYTRON – “MYSPACE”

ROB49 FT. G HERBO – “ADD IT UP”

MARQUES HOUSTON – “COMING BACK”

MASEGO – “SAY YOU WANT ME”

