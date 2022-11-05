Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Rumored To Be Exploring Buying Washington Commanders NFL Team

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It seems Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos might be business partners in the near future. The two are rumored to be bidding to buy The Washing Commanders.

As spotted on CNN the two moguls are reportedly are eyeing the football organization as their newest venture. The news publication spoke to a source who is close to the situation this week. The unnamed individual says that the Amazon founder is considering purchasing the team. Another source also claims that Jay-Z has also expressed interest in owning the team as well. The speculation is plausible as the current owners of The Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya, have hired Bank of America to help with the sale. Forbes Magazine reports that the couple will “consider potential transactions.”

The sale of The Washington Commanders comes months after House Oversight Committee investigated the organization and claimed Synder fostered a “toxic workplace” and organized “a shadow investigation to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.”

CNN reached out to team executives and their response did not give any hints. “We are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest” a representative said. Roc Nation and Amazon were also contacted but did not return calls for comment. The National Football League also declined to comment on the rumors. Jay-Z is no stranger to sports. He was once a minority owner in The Brooklyn Nets NBA team and now runs his own sports agency firm, Roc Nation Sports, who represent a variety of professional athletes throughout football, baseball and retired personalities.

