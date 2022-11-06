Radio One Dallas Launches “The Beat Invasion” Show Featuring Local Heat and Afrobeats

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

(KBFB) 97.9 The Beat, DFW’S Hip Hop Station, launched a new Sunday night show called “The Beat Invasion” Show, airing Sunday’s 7pm-midnight and it is totally hat is out of this world!

The show features well known emcee, influencer, and on-air personality Spaceboifresh known for his high energy and love for Dallas underground music. Joining him as a co-host is a very familiar voice of the Dallas Mavericks and International DJ, DJ Poizon Ivy!

Sunday nights will never be the same, It is the first of its kind perfect clash of fresh afrobeats from DJ Poizon Ivy, and local underground music. The two seemingly different worlds clash together and the dynamic duo star gaze international Afrobeats music and the hottest local talent in the city.

This groundbreaking announcement is a game changer and makes history being the first Hip Hop Station to play non-stop Afrobeats music colliding Hip Hop and Afrobeats together on the radio.

Be sure to follow @spaceboifresh, @Ivyawino and @979thebeat to stay updated on their new venture to takeover the airwaves!