What City in Ohio Should You Live In? Take The Quiz

Ohio is a state that is often overlooked if you aren’t a mid-westerner but there’s a lot going on in this state. From food to fashion there are a lot of unique and great things about the state of Ohio. Ohio is the birthplace to many greats like George Clooney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Halle Berry, LA Reid, Katt Williams and many more!
Did you know that November 2nd is National Ohio Day?! (honestly we didn’t either) Take the Ohio quiz and see what city you fit best into The Buckeye State!
