Letitia Wright Opens Up About Her ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman In An Exclusive Interview With Cassius

Letitia Wright is opening up about losing her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

This week, during an exclusive interview with Cassius, the Guyanese-British actress said it was “difficult” filming the 2nd installment of the blockbuster movie without the star by her side. In the popular film, Wright plays the late great star’s onscreen sister Shuri.

“It was incredibly difficult, as you can imagine. Being a part of Black Panther wasn’t just about me booking a role,” Wright explained. “It was about me representing a character that had a deep love for her big brother. That was one of the most important relationships in the first film.”

Wright talks about her close relationship with Chadwick Boseman

In August 2020, Boseman tragically passed away after a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer. His shocking death came just two years after he made history as the powerful King T’Challa in Black Panther, becoming the first black superhero to join the Marvel universe. Fans were captivated by the playful and energetic relationship that Boseman and Wright shared on screen, which the actress says she still cherishes deeply today.

“I was very, very confident that he would be my big brother from the moment I met him,” Wright told Cassius. “Sipping on his smoothie, looking at me up and down, sizing me up, “I was like, you finna be my big brother.”

The actress continued, “We just fell in love with each other. Going onto this new project without him is incredibly difficult, and I knew that would be incredibly difficult for Shuri as well because you saw the love that Shuri had for her brother because that was the love we had for each other offset. So difficult, difficult.”

The film still delivers without Boseman’s character, film critics say

Now, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to premiere on Nov.11, fans are wondering if the film will still encompass the same magic without Chadwick’s titular character. According to Cassius, word on the street is that the film is still receiving high praise from fans and critics despite Boseman’s absence.

Marvel stans have awaited the sequel to Black Panther for over three years. At one point, the future of the film seemed bleak. Last year, Wright suffered an injury while filming on set that stopped production for months. The British star also made headlines after she allegedly refused to take the vaccine. The rumored news sparked speculation that she was cut from the film’s cast, but luckily, Wright continued to work on the movie throughout the challenging time.

Watch the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Her ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman In An Exclusive Interview With Cassius was originally published on hellobeautiful.com