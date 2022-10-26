The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sephora is gearing up for their Holiday Savings Event, where Beauty Insider members have the chance to rack up on their favorite beauty products, all while saving their coins.

The time is now to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, and what better place to start than with the popular beauty retail chain Sephora? Their Holiday Savings Event begins Friday, October 28th and will run through Monday, November 7th. The promotion is available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders, which include: Rouge members, VIP members, and Insider members. All Beauty Insiders will get the benefits of free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code. In addition, the Sephora collection is offering 30% off for all Beauty Insider members.

Now is the best time to purchase that red lipstick you’ve been eyeing. It’s also the chance to check out and try some of Sephora’s Black-owned brands such as 54 Thrones, Hyper Skin, and Fenty Beauty.

The sale is happening in-store and online. Use the code SAVINGS when shopping online. For customers who are not a Beauty Insider member, it’s available to join for free.

For more information or to shop the deals, click here.

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Coming And The Sales Are Lit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com