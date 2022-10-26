The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The leading chief medical doctor for the White House and face of the medical community for the United States has been one person, Dr. Anthony Fauci. From the AIDS/HIV epidemic to COVID-19’s global pandemic, Dr. Fauci has been a trusted source of not only information but medical advisory for the country.

Before he retires from his position within the Biden Administration after serving 50 years in government service, Dr. Fauci was gracious enough to speak with Ryan Cameron as we tackle:

Post retirement plans

Booster advisory

Flu shot & Georgia leading the nation in cases at the moment

Flu vaccine & COVID-19 vaccine being offered together

COVID-19 outlook going into the fall/winter holiday season

RCU Talks Boosters, Flu Shots, & Retirement With Dr. Fauci was originally published on majicatl.com