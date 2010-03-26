Khloe Plays Dumb About Kim & Reggie's Split

Khloe Kardashian joined KLAC radio station in Los Angeles to talk about her family’s reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the status of Kim & Reggie’s relationship, and how she met her husband, Lamar Odom.

On the latest with her sister Kim and her boyfriend Reggie Bush:

“I know Reggie doesn’t love paparazzi, he’s made that very clear. He’s not really into that social scene, so I think it’s hard for him and my sister to find a common ground on that subject. But there’s been so many reports on Kim and Reggie forever. They’re still together, but I’m not with them right now. I’m in Miami so I don’t know. She’s not with me.”

Too bad, Reggie’s brother already confirmed the split on Twitter. He responded to someone’s Tweet by saying the relationship “wouldn’t have worked”

On how she and Odom met:

“I was hosting a welcome to L.A. party for Ron Artest and Lamar was there. And I actually did not like him the first night when I met him. He was staring at me very aggressively. I was like you’re too much for me, you’re a basketball player. And then he just never let up. And somehow, he’s so amazing and sweet and sincere and genuine that I fell in love.”

On how much of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is scripted:

“People ask us all the time, is it real or is it scripted? There’s 10 kids total, 6 that are constantly on the show, my parents are 8. There’s so many of us and we’re living such totally different lives that we don’t need to stage anything. For us ‘Keeping Up…’ is 100% real. It’s a little embarrassing to say that because some of the things that we say or do on the show. But it’s true, we’re a family – we fight, we make up in 2 seconds. And Bruce is probably the best guy ever, he’s such a good sport, but he’s a little too nice. He doesn’t have his own credit card, he has a Starbucks card and a gas card, and then he has to ask for cash. I mean, come on.”