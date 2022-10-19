Escobar Season Returns: Nas Unveils Album Cover To ‘King’s Disease 3’

Hit-Boy and Nas are looking to extend their winning run. The duo has unveiled the artwork for King’s Disease 3.
King’s Disease 3 will mark their fourth collaborative project together which also includes their surprise album Magic. This recent announcement shouldn’t come to fans as a total surprise as the “Hate Me Now” MC made mention to the forthcoming project on “Ugly” rhyming “I’m on offense every day until I see the love / KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.” In 2021, King’s Disease won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
