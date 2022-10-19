Escobar Season Returns: Nas Unveils Album Cover To ‘King’s Disease 3’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Hit-Boy and Nas are looking to extend their winning run. The duo has unveiled the artwork for King’s Disease 3.

Hype Beast the pair have stepped back into the studio for what seems to be the third and final installment in the critically acclaimed series. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Queens, New York legend took to social media to share the news. The cover displays three gold bars that are symbolic of the roman numeral 3. Each has “KD 3” engraved on them. Below the bars is the date which is also written in the same font as the previous installments and also as a nod to the forthcoming release date of Friday, Nov. 11. Nas’ caption simply read “11•11”. As perthe pair have stepped back into the studio for what seems to be the third and final installment in the critically acclaimed series. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Queens, New York legend took to social media to share the news. The cover displays three gold bars that are symbolic of the roman numeral 3. Each has “KD 3” engraved on them. Below the bars is the date which is also written in the same font as the previous installments and also as a nod to the forthcoming release date of Friday, Nov. 11. Nas’ caption simply read “11•11”.

King’s Disease 3 will mark their fourth collaborative project together which also includes their surprise album Magic. This recent announcement shouldn’t come to fans as a total surprise as the “Hate Me Now” MC made mention to the forthcoming project on “Ugly” rhyming “I’m on offense every day until I see the love / KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.” In 2021, King’s Disease won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Photo: Prince Williams

