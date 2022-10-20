Bald Head Jesus: Freddie Gibbs Bodies L.A. Leakers Freestyle, Tackles Jay-Z Classic

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Freddie Gibbs is enjoying high praise after the recent release of his latest studio album $oul $old $eparately and is currently making his media rounds to promote the project. The Gary, Ind. native returned to the L.A. Leakers studio to deliver a blistering freestyle verse over a certified Jay-Z classic.

Freddie Gibbs has torched the L.A. Leakers microphone in times past and did so once again by rapping over Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life” from Hov’s 2000 release, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia album. Over the Kanye West-produced track, Gangsta Kane flexes like he usually does with his signature syllabic flow, and his comfort over the beat is a marvel to witness.

Most know that Gibbs and DJ Akademiks have a long-running beef and considering the media figure’s recent “I’m The Prize” fight video involving his girlfriend. If you follow Gibbs on social media, then you’re well aware of his quick wit and penchant for getting off jokes. Opening up with a jab towards Akademiks, Gibbs locks in on the beat and doesn’t let up for a relentless few minutes.

Check out Freddie Gibbs and the L.A. Leakers Freestyle #151 below.

