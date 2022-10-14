The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley. The couple welcomed their first child together, Xi Lei Lepley.

The model and actress posted a photo of herself, Lepley and their bundle of joy to her Instagram account, with a caption that read, “My Kings . ”

Watts and Lepley’s chemistry are undeniable. The couple began dating in June of 2021, and quickly became a couple to watch because of their obvious adoration for each other. They post cutesy videos on their Instagram feeds that have captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Having your partner oil your scalp, give you a head massage, or style your hair is a love language.

Earlier this month Watts gave us a first look at baby Xi Lei’s room. The impeccably designed room featured black and white decor, with lots of plants around the room, and the baby’s name posted on the wall.

This is an exciting time for both Lepley and Watts. We’re excited to see them step into their new roles as parents to baby Xi Lei. A huge congratulations to the glowing couple!

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their First Child, Xi Lei Lepley was originally published on hellobeautiful.com