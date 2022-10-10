Yung Miami Serves Body In An Asymmetrical Catsuit

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s Yung Miami’s world, and we’re all just living in it. The pint-sized femcee has kept us on her toes between her Diddy socks and her barely there thong. She keeps us drooling with her sexy Instagram flicks, but she keeps our fashion pulse racing when she steps out in her stylish threads.

The Act Up rapper gave us a walk to remember in a tan, printed, asymmetrical catsuit, Tom Ford sandals, and a chic high ponytail. She accessorized the look with a with a blinged-out necklace and diamond earrings.

“He ain’t moving on he ain’t had enough of me ,” she captioned the reel as she strutted down the hallway.

Yung Miami has kept us in stitches over the last couple of months. When she’s not giving us top-notch looks, she keeps us laughing with her antics. A few weeks back the rapper referred to herself as the Black Oprah, and followed the picture up with her face photoshopped on Oprah’s head.

She even changed her Instagram photo to the faux Oprah image.

Yesterday, the rapper poked fun at Stormy Wellington’s viral “low vibrational” plate clip with a little reenactment. As she sits backstage eating a plate of food, with a straight face, Yung Miami tells her friend, “I would never eat a plate that looks like that.” She continues to chastise her friend on his low vibrational plate, just like Wellington did to her friend.

I enjoy seeing Yung Miami thrive. She proves that winning is inevitable, whether it’s her music, style, journalism aspirations, or comedic videos.

