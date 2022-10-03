Z1079 Interview With DDG

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

DDG is winning.

Not only is he one of the hottest YouTubers and rappers in the game, but he’s also boo’d up with Disney’s next superstar Halle Bailey.

Today he took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down with DJ Ryan Wolf of Z1079’s ‘The Day Party’!

Check out the interview below, and be on the lookout for DDG’s latest project, ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me’!

