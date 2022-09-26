Jamila Gray Talks “On The Come Up,’ Working With Sanaa Lathan, Battle Rapping, & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Actress Jamila Gray joins The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l to talk about her new film, ”On The Come Up” starring Mike Epps, Lil Yachty, Method Man, Mike Epps & More. Following in the footsteps of her father, On The Come Up is Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut.

The movie centers around the character Bri, played by Jamila C. Gray, a young black girl who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in an ode to her father- a rapper whose spotlight was dimmed too soon due to gun violence but when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false gangsta role that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Gray brings the character to life which is based on the New York Times #1 best-selling Young Adult novel by Angie Thomas the great writer who also penned The Hate U Give. Although Gray had no previous interest or experience with battle rapping, her love for the culture and the help of a few respected rappers like Rapsody, Lady London and even her boyfriend Jelani Imani who is also a recording artist. To prepare for the role Gray had to prepare 16 bars of her own rap to present in front of Sanaa Lathan and producers.

“The way it happened kinda felt like destiny.”

Stream On The Come Up on Paramount Plus or catch it in theaters while you can! You don’t wanna miss this rising star!

