NEW VIDEO: Luda's Chicks Are "Bad" (ft. Nicki Minaj, Trina, Eve & Diamond)

The video for the remix of Ludacris’ hit ‘My Chick Bad’ premiered a few moments ago. Featuring an all-female supporting line-up, consisting of Trina, Eve and Diamond, the TAJ -directed clip is actually pretty good – with each of the ladies looking on point! ‘My Chick Bad’ is lifted from Luda’s new LP ‘Battle of the Sexes’ , which is out now!

Cameo appearances from DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Lil Scrappy, Rick Ross, and Larenz Tate.