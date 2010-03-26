NEW VIDEO: Luda's Chicks Are "Bad" (ft. Nicki Minaj, Trina, Eve & Diamond)

2 reads Leave a comment
The video for the remix of Ludacris’ hit ‘My Chick Bad’ premiered a few moments ago. Featuring an all-female supporting line-up, consisting of Trina, Eve and Diamond, the TAJ -directed clip is actually pretty good – with each of the ladies looking on point! ‘My Chick Bad’ is lifted from Luda’s new LP ‘Battle of the Sexes’ , which is out now!
Cameo appearances from DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Lil Scrappy, Rick Ross, and Larenz Tate.
Is Luda’s Fiancee A Miami Med Student?
7 Reasons To Love/Hate Nicki Minaj
comments – add yours