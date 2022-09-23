Diddy Seemingly Gifts Yung Miami A Brand New Maybach

Diddy and Yung Miami are still showing the world that they go together real bad and the Bad Boy rapper and producer just proved it when he showered his boo with a lavish gift!

Continuing to return the same energy he gets from the City Girl, Diddy showed his admiration and support for Yung Miami once again earlier today when the beauty revealed her latest gift from her ‘Papi.’ The Miami native took to Instagram to show off her new gift which was a brand new, all white Maybach with a red bow. The gift is seemingly from her boo, Diddy as she captioned the photo set, “Thank you Papi ” and we can all guess who ‘Papi’ is in this context.

Check it out below.

This isn’t the only time this week that Yung Miami received some major love from her billionaire boo. Earlier this week the rapping duo City Girls were special guests on Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which made a stop in Inglewood, California, earlier this week.

Videos from the event have since gone viral and showed that Diddy was there to support his boo, showing a group of actors holding up a sign that spelled out “Shawty Wop” towards the front of the stage, seemingly all for Yung Miami!

Looks like the City Girl rapper wasn’t lying when she told Diddy that they go together, “real bad.” We love it!

