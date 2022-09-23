The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram to reveal that she’s retaining water all over her body and asked her Instagram fans for tips and recommendations for any water pills to help her deal with the water retention issue.

Earlier today, the Grammy award winning rapper shared a selfie style video on her Instagram Story where she revealed that the reason her appearance has looked so different lately is because she’s been retaining water all over her body and reached out to social media fans for any tips on how to deal.

Rocking a purple and grey wig with slight curls, a plump nude lip, a pink top and long, dark nails, the rapper reached out to her fans saying, “Do yall know any water polls for me? Because as you can see I am retaining water all over my body, that’s why my cheeks, my lips, my feet, everything, my thighs are so big.” She then continued with, “If yall know any water pills for me, let me know. Thank you.”

Check out the video via The Neighborhood Talk below.

Even with the water retention, Cardi is absolutely stunning!

Beauties, have you ever had to deal with your body retaining water like Cardi? How did you cope? Do you have any tips for the rapper on how to deal with this? Let us know!

Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water was originally published on hellobeautiful.com