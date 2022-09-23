Does Beyoncé Know About Her Summer 2023 Tour?

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

There’s a weird love/hate relationship with internet rumors, but when it comes to Blue Ivy mama-WE WANT THE TRUTH!

News surfaced on Beyoncé’s internet regarding the singers alleged tour for her latest album ‘Renaissance” released in July of this year. The confidential information was published to Page Six, “One insider reveals that the “Cuff It” singer, 41, is booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. A second source teases that an official announcement can be expected in the coming weeks.” Last time she performed live broadcast was at Kobe & Gianna’s memorial service in 2020, before that her last tour she shared with hubby Jay-Z for the OTR II in 2018. Only thing is, Beyoncé herself hasn’t said a word about a tour. She hasn’t even released visuals for any of her songs outside of starving fans with a teaser to her song “I’m That Girl featured on the Renaissance album.

Although the Queen’s silence can be very loud, it won’t discourage the BeyHive! They caught wind of the speculation and have already started to prepare themselves and their bank accounts to be in attendance!

Crossing our fingers the rumors are true, so we can all get in formation Summer 2023!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Folliw Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack