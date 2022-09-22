Kodak Black “Spin,” Peezy ft. G Herbo “I Told Her” & More | Daily Visuals 9.22.22

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kodak Black’s been hard at work lately with his music grind and is now adding a new skill to his growing resume as he’s decided to get in the director’s chair for his latest video.

Taking the helm for his latest visuals to “Spin,” Kodak Black finds himself getting the party going from a high school prom (how old is Kodak again?) to the streets where he directs foot traffic to get to two-steppin’ and spinning at his pace. We wonder if his homie Cheeto Jesus bumps any of his music. Probably not.

Back in New York, Peezy rolls out the welcome mat for his homie, G Herbo and for their clip to “I Told Her” the two paint the town red from Harlem to the strip club where the two make it rain on some amazing talent.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, EST Gee, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “SPIN”

PEEZY FT. G HERBO – “I TOLD HER”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “RISK TAKERS”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. DAME D.O.L.L.A & FAT – “MINI ME”

EST GEE – “HAVE MERCY”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “THEY CAN’T FWM”

BIGXTHAPLUG FT. MAXO KREAM – “SAFEHOUSE”

JDOT BREEZY – “NO NAME DROPPING”

LIL POPPA – “IM THE ONE”

