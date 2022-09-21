Rapper Erica Banks Says Friends Have To Be “Baddies” To Hang With Her!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In a recent leaked video from her close friends, rapper Erica Banks detailed the requirements to hit the section with her at the club and y’all this list is pretty steep! The rapper spoke pretty candidly about how she prefers friends to look when going out with her, most likely because she thought her conversation was safe within her private story.

“If she don’t look how I want her to look physically then I don’t want her to come.”

Fans quickly took to twitter to clap back at Erica. calling her a bad friend and hypocrite for judging the physical features of a women after she had cosmetic surgery. @Starringlorel and @Headkrack weighed in on the topic and want to know if you think “Ms. Buss It” and her list is reasonable or is she poorly building her standards around the misogynistic men she may be seeking the same attention from? Watch the video and let us know.

