Black Twitter Is Divided Over Woman Creating Her Own Majorette Team At A PWI

Black Twitter is divided over a debate pertaining to a majorette team launching at the University of Southern California.

Earlier this week, a Black student took to social media to share that she created a majorette team at the University, but her excitement was soon worn off after a debate sparked over how, or if, HBCU culture should be shared with Predominately White Institutions (PWIs).

On Sunday, the Twitter user shared the news about forming a new majorette squad, which she’s calling The Cardinal Divas of SC, and shared a video of the team’s first performance in a video, which has since gone viral.

“Oh nothing… I created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game,” she captioned the Twitter video which featured a clip of the majorette squad performing at a USC game. Check it out below.

Although some social media users were elated and praised the founder for breaking barriers and starting a majorette team at the PWI, Tweeting their words of affirmation and praise, others were critical of her for bringing the uniquely Black experience to a PWI and called the student out.

“Happy for you genuinely… But leave Black things at Black institutions,” one Twitter user wrote.

Beauties, what do you think about this debate? Is this a unique experience to HBCU’s that should be left with Black institutions?

