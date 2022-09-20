The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bad Bunny is on top of the world right now and his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti is proof that he is the Gawd of Reggaeton.

Variety is reporting that the artist’s fourth studio album has once again reclaimed the top of the Billboard charts for the 11th time in 19 weeks since its release. The feat is something that hasn’t been done since the King of The North, Drake, accomplished a similar outcome when Views hit the top spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks back in 2016. A Gawd and a King doing similar things.

Both “Views” and “Un Verano’s” runs were nonconsecutive, however, Bad Bunny has yet to slip below a No. 2 slot. “Un Verano” enters with the equivalent of 97,000 album sales in the U.S., according to Luminate via Billboard.

Harry Styles also accomplishes a historic mark of 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, the longest stay at No. 1 since Lil Nas X’s chart-topping “Old Town Road,” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, logged 19 weeks in 2019. Out of its 24 weeks on the chart, “As It Was” currently holds the record for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100’s top two positions with 23 weeks.

Not bad, Bunny. Not bad at all.

It’s been a helluva ride for the Gawd of Reggaeton as he’s not only topped the Billboard charts, but rocked Yankee Stadium earlier this month and was even a WWE champion for a few days just last year (seriously). Who knows what this man is going to do next. Probably become a baseball star or something.

Have you listened to Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti? Let us know in the comments section and give us your opinion on the album.

The post Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Tops ‘Billboard’ Charts For 11th Time Since Release appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Tops ‘Billboard’ Charts For 11th Time Since Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com