The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with the latest edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh! Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

Salute to all that have been waiting for us to come back with new heat. We missed the last update because, sometimes, life gets in the way. But don’t worry, we went into overtime and blessed the masses with 50 joints you either need to hear now or hear once again. Check it out below.

This week we’ve got joints from JID, Ab-Soul drops his second single of 2022, Gucci Mane and Baby Racks, NAV, Symba, Roc Marciano, Isaac Zale, Holstar, D Smoke, Sampa the Great, Joey BadA$$, Pink Siifu, Estee Nack, Al Divino, Apathy, Jadakiss, DJ Muggs, Jay Worthy, Vel Nine, 38 Spesh, Black Soprano Family, Raz Fresco and many more.

Check out all the new heat below. And instead of waiting two weeks, we’ll be back next Friday with a batch of fresh new bangers.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 9.16.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 9.16.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com