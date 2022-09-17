Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested On Murder Charge, Claims Self-Defense

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of rapper and actor Ludacris, has been arrested on a murder charge. The media executive surrendered to authorities in Atlanta on Tuesday (September 13) and bonded out the same day.

Back in June, the music industry was shocked to learn that Chaka Zulu had been shot outside of his restaurant in Atlanta. Flash forward, and Chaka Zulu, born Ahmed Obafemi, got picked up on four charges, including murder, tied to the Jne Shooting.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a 23-year-old man named Artez Jamil Benton was killed in the June 26 shooting. Investigators eventually identified Chaka Zulu as a suspect in the recent college graduate’s death. According to WSB-TV, police believe the shooting, which left two men hospitalized including Zulu, stemmed from an argument or altercation.

Chaka Zulu was booked on four charges including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Reportedly, he was released on $200,000 bond on the same day.

Gabe Banks, Zulu’s lawyer, issued a statement to the AJC on his clients behalf and it’s clear he will be claiming self-defense.

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his named will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

Ludacris and Chaka Zulu are co-founders of the rapper’s Disturbing Tha Peace record label, who besides former also helped establish the careers of Shawnna, Chingy and 2 Chainz (aka Tity Boi of group Playaz Circle).

This story is developing.

