Afrobeats and Eats With Hollywoodzay and Baba Kuboye

Hollywoodzay sat with emerging afrobeat artist, Baba Kuboye for a taste of African cuisine and conversation. The two discuss the African culture, it’s influence, and the rising appetite for afrobeats in the Dallas music scene.

The talented singer-songwriter from Nigeria introduces Hollywood Zay to the culture through a variety of traditional dishes and beverages plus a live saxophone performance. Check out the interview below!

Baba provides good vibes and a socially conscious voice through his music. His earliest musical influence came from growing up at the renowned Jazz 38 club Lagos Nigeria, with his parents. He is the son of jazz legends, Fran & Tunde Kuboye, and grandnephew of the late Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Fresh off of his 3rd studio album, “From Ikoyi with Horns” Baba releases the official video to song, Ikoyi Boy.

Ikoyi Boy is a melodious Afrobeat song laced with gratitude. Baba Kuboye wants to take you back to his origins. Ikoyi, his boyhood home. A place of rich culture and history. Recently, Ikoyi was one of the venues of the #EndSars protest which was a movement against oppression and police brutality. Baba Kuboye skilfully delivers an Afrobeat song detailing his origins and the current struggles of black youths in his home town with sounds of the Sax, Keys and Drums.

ig handle: @babakuboye

tik tok handle: @babakuboye

Twitter: @babakuboye