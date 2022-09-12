Breaking: Philly Rapper PNB Rock Shot In LA

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Update Sept. 12th 2022 8:20pm: PNB Rock confirmed dead at 30 years old following LA Robbery.

Popular Philly rapper, PNB Rock was just shot at iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California.

A video of PNB Rock lying down gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter.

The rapper just recently posted to his Instagram stories 3 hours ago wearing a black shirt. In the video, you can see Rock in a black shirt while someone turns him over from his stomach to his back. You can also see what appears to be his face. The video is very disturbing. Please watch at your own discretion here.

A Twitter account said, ” So PNB Rock girl posted they location, just yo show THE MEDIA he took her on a date. Social Media has rotted yall brains and may have cost him his life. I hope he makes it.”

As reported by Doc louallen, PNB Rock has been transported to a nearby hospital.