The Cleveland native and up and coming hip hop star Chip Tha Ripper is currently on tour with Kid Cudi for the “To The Moon World Tour”. King Chip sits down with Aladdin “Prince of the Airwayz”, to discuss things he’s learned on tour, gives advice to people during National Suicide Prevention Month, honoring his moher, his latest project “Bonfire”, and more. Watch full interview here:

Chip Tha Ripper Brings Awareness To National Suicide Prevention Month + More with Aladdin Da Prince was originally published on kysdc.com