Hip-Hop legend Redman is out here proving that age ain’t nothing but a number as he’s now gearing up to teach people how to safely jump out of airplanes.
According to TMZ the Muddy Waters rapper has officially become a licensed skydiver after completing 27 jumps over the years and also passed a written test to get documentation.
Taking to Instagram to share the news, Reggie Noble posted a video of himself jumping out of a plane with a caption that read, “I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY !! I’m an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER. I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES.”
We might have to sign up just for that.
The post Redman Is Officially A Licensed Skydiver appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Redman Is Officially A Licensed Skydiver was originally published on hiphopwired.com