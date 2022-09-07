Meek Mill Offers To Perform At Someone’s Wedding For Free In October

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This October will mark the 10th year that Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill made his entrance into the rap game with his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares and to commemorate his album’s anniversary he’s ready to perform at anyone’s wedding… for free!

Yesterday the “War Stories” rapper took to Twitter to make the announcement by writing “If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary.”

On the surface the offer seemed like a marketing or promotional ploy, but Meek cleared that notion right up as he went back on Twitter to call his offer a “random thought” and not something for his own personal gain.

While many couples who are tying the knot next month would scoff as such an offer, others have began vying for his services and posting their wedding dates hoping that Meek will pick them in the process.

It should be interesting to see if Meek follow’s through with his offer and whether or not he’ll announce a winner or do it on the low. Should he do the wedding, will he perform the entire album or just a few select cuts? We have a few questions that only Meek can answer but we guess we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out going forward.

Heck, one of his ops might get married in October just to set him up for all we know. The game is that nasty these days, b.

What do y’all think of Meek Mill’s wedding performance offer? Let us know in the comments section below.

