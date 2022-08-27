CLOSE
Saucy Santana gave material gworl energy in the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin! Saucy said he was giving a “little light drip” wearing over 300K in jewelry, Rick Owen clothes, and carrying a Birkin…. damn! Check out what he had to say about Cle fam and more!
Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com